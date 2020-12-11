Anti-Israel Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s Hanukkah Greetings Tweet Meets Skeptical Response

Anti-Israel Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib met with an audience of skeptics on Twitter when she posted greetings for the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah on Thursday night, with several respondents asking whether she was aware that the festival marks the rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem during the Second Century CE.

“I’d like to wish my Jewish neighbors a Happy Hanukkah,” Tlaib tweeted. “Hanukkah inspires me, especially during this difficult time. I hope we can all remember that even in the most unexpected moments, miracles can happen.”

While Tlaib did not specify what aspect of Hanukkah she found inspirational, her critics on Twitter rushed to point out that the holiday was an affirmation of Jewish sovereignty over the historic Land of Israel.

Several respondents pointed out that in a separate Twitter post to mark the UN’s International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Nov. 27, Tlaib endorsed the anti-Zionist slogan “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which advocates wiping Israel as an independent Jewish state from the map.

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib, Hanukkah is the 2,187 year old story of the Jewish people overthrowing the foreign empire that had taken over the Land of Israel & restoring Jewish sovereignty in their own land. It is inspiring. https://t.co/6596kEDR3i — Democratic Majority for Israel (@DemMaj4Israel) December 11, 2020

Hey Rashida… Here’s are some examples of miracles. Happy Hanukkah! https://t.co/hytPL7kFNe — ModernMaccabi (@ModernMaccabi) December 11, 2020