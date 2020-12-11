Elizabeth Taylor’s Personal Menorahs Being Displayed for Hanukkah Before Auction

Two menorahs owned by the late fashion icon and actress Elizabeth Taylor will be on display for Hanukkah at a gallery in New York and then auctioned in January.

The menorahs will be showcased at the J Greenstein Gallery in New York throughout the holiday season along with a menorah exhibition.

They were purchased at Taylor’s estate sale and will be up from auction by J. Greenstein & Co., a boutique auction house that deals exclusively with antique Jewish ritual objects and art.

The taller sterling silver menorah is estimated to be valued between $7,000-$9,000 and was given to Taylor by her head of security, who brought it back from Israel for her as a gift.

The shorter silver metal Godinger menorah, together with a cobalt leaded glass Star of David, is estimated at between $15,000 – $20,000.

The “Cleopatra” star converted to Judaism in 1959 before marrying singer Eddie Fisher.