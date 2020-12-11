Friday, December 11th | 25 Kislev 5781

December 11, 2020 12:08 pm
Elizabeth Taylor’s Personal Menorahs Being Displayed for Hanukkah Before Auction

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

The late Elizabeth Taylor. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Two menorahs owned by the late fashion icon and actress Elizabeth Taylor will be on display for Hanukkah at a gallery in New York and then auctioned in January.

The menorahs will be showcased at the J Greenstein Gallery in New York throughout the holiday season along with a menorah exhibition.

They were purchased at Taylor’s estate sale and will be up from auction by J. Greenstein & Co., a boutique auction house that deals exclusively with antique Jewish ritual objects and art.

The taller sterling silver menorah is estimated to be valued between $7,000-$9,000 and was given to Taylor by her head of security, who brought it back from Israel for her as a gift.

The shorter silver metal Godinger menorah, together with a cobalt leaded glass Star of David, is estimated at between $15,000 – $20,000.

The “Cleopatra” star converted to Judaism in 1959 before marrying singer Eddie Fisher.

Photo: J Greenstein & Co.

Jonathan Greenstein, founder and president of J. Greenstein & Co., said that along with Taylor’s menorahs, the upcoming auction will feature items representing “over a hundred years of Jewish heritage, from 1700s Eastern Europe to Hollywood in the middle of the 20th century,” including a passport that belonged to Revisionist Zionist leader Ze’ev Jabotinsky and a letter signed by physicist Albert Einstein.

