Israeli Airlines Plan Daily Flights to Morocco

December 14, 2020 10:18 am
An El Al Israel Airlines Boeing 767, June 6, 2013. Photo: Aktug Ates via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.orgIsraeli airline El Al is planning to operate at least one daily flight to Morocco, Israeli business daily Globes reported on Friday.

The report came a day after US President Donald Trump announced that the North African country had agreed to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel.

Until now, Israelis have had to travel to Morocco on special visas via indirect flights.

“The company welcomes the historic announcement and will begin preparing for direct flights to Casablanca subject to obtaining all the required approvals from the various authorities,” the airline said in a statement. “The company has been checking out the economic feasibility and operational implementation of operating direct flights to Morocco, which are expected to be very popular with Israeli customers.”

