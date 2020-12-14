Israeli Athlete Makes History After Winning Two Medals in Europe

Monday, December 14th | 28 Kislev 5781

December 14, 2020 10:29 am
0

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat at the European Championships on Dec. 13, 2020. Photo: YouTube/Screenshot.

JNS.org – Israeli gymnast Artem Dolgopyat made history on Sunday, after winning the gold medal for the floor exercise at the European Championships, in addition to a bronze medal for vault with a score of 14.766.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Dolgopyat on Twitter, saying “all citizens of Israel are proud of you.”

Israeli gymnast Alexander Myakinin later won the bronze medal on the high bar event, getting a score of 14.200.

The win puts the two athletes on a promising path for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, adding to various other fields that Israel has made strides in, including judo and baseball.

