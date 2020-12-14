Monday, December 14th | 28 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Saturday Night Live’ Raises Eyebrows With Joke About Lions Getting Coronavirus at Hasidic Wedding

Second Phase of Human Trials to Begin for Israeli-Developed Covid-19 Vaccine

South African Jews Moved by Heartfelt Apology From Former Student Leader Who Declared, ‘I Love Hitler’

Dutch Government Announces Creation of Antisemitism Tsar to Combat Rising Jew-Hatred

Indications Suggest That Iranians Are Behind a String of Cyberattacks on Israeli Companies

One Person Injured During Antisemitic Attack on Menorah-Lighting Ceremony at University of Kentucky

US Imposes Sanctions on Two Iranian Officials Said to Be Linked to Robert Levinson Abduction

Report: Biden Team Divided on Rejoining Iran Nuclear Deal

Netanyahu, US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien Meet in Jerusalem

Israeli Ventilation System Could Give COVID-19 the ‘Smart’ Treatment

December 14, 2020 3:14 pm
0

‘Saturday Night Live’ Raises Eyebrows With Joke About Lions Getting Coronavirus at Hasidic Wedding

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A “Weekend Update” skit that aired on “Saturday Night Live” on December 12, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

“Saturday Night Live” received backlash over the weekend for airing a joke about animals contracting COVID-19 from Orthodox Jews.

The NBC show’s “Weekend Update” is a sketch made to look like a fictional news program in which comedians Colin Jost and Michael Che, posing as news anchors, comment on and parody current events.

During the most recent sketch, Jost, who is married to Jewish actress Scarlett Johansson, said officials at a Barcelona zoo announced four lions at the facility had tested positive for coronavirus.

He added, “Even more shocking, it’s because they attended a Hassidic wedding.”

An image that appeared on screen as Jost made the remark showed lions dressed with black hats and given sidelocks, also called payot.

The joke can be seen below, starting at the 0:33 mark:

The progressive Zionist group Zioness called the joke “beyond unacceptable.”

The joke was a clear reference to a massive Hassidic wedding that was attended by thousands of maskless guests at a Brooklyn synagogue in November.

Bryan Leib — chairman of HaShevet — blasted the show on Twitter, writing that it had “once again gone beyond the pale with this direct shot at the Orthodox Jewish community.”

He added, “I am calling on all Jews – observant or secular – republican or democrat – white or black – to call this out! This is simply unacceptable in main stream media. Shame on NBC!”

StopAntisemitism.org tweeted, “Orthodox Jews are not a tool for you to use for your comedic pleasure @nbcsnl @nbc– APOLOGIZE NOW!”

“Saturday Night Live” has not commented on the controversy.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.