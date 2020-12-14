With Eye on Iran and Gaza, IDF Gears Up to Meet Challenges of 2021

JNS.org – Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi said on Thursday that 2020 saw a decrease in the number of Israeli casualties in conflicts and war, a substantial decrease in the number of rockets fired at Israel and many successful missions carried out by the IDF in the Middle East and beyond.

“This year, we upheld the IDF’s most important mission—to provide protection and security,” said Kochavi. “We prevented all attempts of infiltration into Israel and saw a substantial decrease in casualties and rocket attacks on Israel.”

According to military statistics, 174 rockets, missiles and mortar shells were fired at Israel this year, compared to 1,296 rockets fired in 2019 and 1,164 in 2018.

Two Israelis were killed in terrorist attacks this year, Staff Sgt. Amit Ben Yigal and Rabbi Shai Ohayon. There were two military and seven civilian casualties the year before, and two military and nine civilian casualties in 2018.

