Tuesday, December 15th | 29 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Major Exercise Said to Prove ‘Interoperability’ of Israel’s Missile Defense Systems

New Saudi Textbooks Show Improvement in Depiction of Jews and Israel, Study Finds

Miami Cops Arrest Knife-Carrying Man Who Unleashed Antisemitic Tirade Against Jewish Father and Son

US Adds Bahrain-Based Group to Terror Blacklist, Accuses It of Iran Backing

Specialty ‘Florida Stands With Israel’ License Plate Revealed After Public Design Contest

Israel Signals Openness to Future Joint Missile Defense With Gulf Partners

Pressure to Resign Growing on New Hampshire Legislator Who Posted Link to Neo-Nazi Website

Beitar Jerusalem’s New Emirati Co-Owner Partners With Ex-Officers From Famed IDF Tech Unit 8200

Observers Say EU-Funded Review of Palestinian Textbooks Reeks of ‘Incompetence, Concealment’

Cotler-Wunsh Submits Bill to Promote Arabic Language in Israeli Schools

December 15, 2020 3:08 pm
0

Major Exercise Said to Prove ‘Interoperability’ of Israel’s Missile Defense Systems

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

An missile is launched during a test of Israel’s aerial defense network. Photo: Israeli Defense Ministry’s Twitter account.

Israel has completed a major exercise involving its multi-tiered aerial defense network, the Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

“Israel Missile Defense Organization & the U.S. Missile Defense Agency successfully completed a series of intercept tests of an advanced version of the David’s Sling weapon system. IMDO & Rafael also demonstrated Iron Dome ability to intercept cruise missiles, UAVs & other threats,” the Defense Ministry tweeted.

“The test also demonstrated the interoperability of the multi-layered mechanism — with all of its components capable of intercepting threats simultaneously,” it added.

In a tweet, Defense Minister Benny Gantz credited the aerial defense network for providing Israel with “space to maneuver on multiple and diverse fronts.”

Israel’s three main missile defense systems are the Iron Dome (for shorter-range threats), David’s Sling (for mid-range threats) and Arrow (for long-range threats).

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Moshe Patel — the head the Israel Missile Defense Organization — said Israel could be open to future cooperation on missile defense with Gulf Arab states that share its concerns about Iran.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.