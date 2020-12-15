Major Exercise Said to Prove ‘Interoperability’ of Israel’s Missile Defense Systems

Israel has completed a major exercise involving its multi-tiered aerial defense network, the Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Israel Missile Defense Organization & the U.S. Missile Defense Agency successfully completed a series of intercept tests of an advanced version of the David’s Sling weapon system. IMDO & Rafael also demonstrated Iron Dome ability to intercept cruise missiles, UAVs & other threats pic.twitter.com/MBpViMmD7S — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) December 15, 2020

“Israel Missile Defense Organization & the U.S. Missile Defense Agency successfully completed a series of intercept tests of an advanced version of the David’s Sling weapon system. IMDO & Rafael also demonstrated Iron Dome ability to intercept cruise missiles, UAVs & other threats,” the Defense Ministry tweeted.

“The test also demonstrated the interoperability of the multi-layered mechanism — with all of its components capable of intercepting threats simultaneously,” it added.

In a tweet, Defense Minister Benny Gantz credited the aerial defense network for providing Israel with “space to maneuver on multiple and diverse fronts.”

בפעם הראשונה, ביצענו בהצלחה ניסוי ביירוט משולב של מערכת ההגנה המשולבת של ישראל. מדובר במערך מהמתקדמים בעולם, שמעניק הגנה מפני איומים קרובים ורחוקים. אני מודה לגורמי המקצוע במשרד הביטחון, לרפאל, ולשותפינו בארה״ב. בזכותכם לישראל יש מרחב תמרון מול זירות רבות ומגוונות. https://t.co/36QNrR1GSf — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) December 15, 2020

Israel’s three main missile defense systems are the Iron Dome (for shorter-range threats), David’s Sling (for mid-range threats) and Arrow (for long-range threats).

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Moshe Patel — the head the Israel Missile Defense Organization — said Israel could be open to future cooperation on missile defense with Gulf Arab states that share its concerns about Iran.