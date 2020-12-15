Tuesday, December 15th | 29 Kislev 5781

December 15, 2020 1:54 pm
Miami Cops Arrest Knife-Carrying Man Who Unleashed Antisemitic Tirade Against Jewish Father and Son

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Miami police revealed the knives being carried by Lamont Collins during an antisemitic tirade against a Jewish man and his son. Photo: Screenshot.

Police in Miami, Florida, have arrested a 39-year-old man who is suspected of showering a Jewish man and his son with antisemitic abuse while they were walking in the city on Sunday.

Lamont Collins from Kentucky was arrested on Monday on charges that included assault. He was being held in Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $3,500 bond.

Collins was alleged to have chanted antisemitic epithets at the man and his son, who were on a visit to Florida from their home in New York.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on Sunday, as the man and his son walked along Michigan Avenue.

“The defendant unprovoked and for no apparent reason began chanting, ‘I am going to f—ing kill you, f—ing Jews,'” an officer wrote in Collins’ arrest report. “The victim stated that he felt in fear for his well-being and for the safety of his family due to the defendant’s verbal threats toward them.”

Police said the father and son tried to get away from Collins by entering The Frieze Ice Cream Factory, off Lincoln Road at Michigan Avenue, where other members of the Jewish community gathered. Collins continued to scream hateful language at the group of adults and children, Miami Beach police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez said, including the threat “F— you Jews, your time has come.”

Police also discovered at least two deadly knives that were being carried by Collins, who is facing charges of assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. His charges could be enhanced to hate crime charges.

