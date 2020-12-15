Tuesday, December 15th | 29 Kislev 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Saudi Textbooks Show Improvement in Depiction of Jews and Israel, Study Finds

Miami Cops Arrest Knife-Carrying Man Who Unleashed Antisemitic Tirade Against Jewish Father and Son

US Adds Bahrain-Based Group to Terror Blacklist, Accuses It of Iran Backing

Specialty ‘Florida Stands With Israel’ License Plate Revealed After Public Design Contest

Israel Signals Openness to Future Joint Missile Defense With Gulf Partners

Pressure to Resign Growing on New Hampshire Legislator Who Posted Link to Neo-Nazi Website

Beitar Jerusalem’s New Emirati Co-Owner Partners With Ex-Officers From Famed IDF Tech Unit 8200

Observers Say EU-Funded Review of Palestinian Textbooks Reeks of ‘Incompetence, Concealment’

Cotler-Wunsh Submits Bill to Promote Arabic Language in Israeli Schools

Revealed: Officials From Undisclosed Major Muslim Country Pay Recent Visit to Israel

December 15, 2020 8:54 am
0

Path to New Lebanese Cabinet Totally Blocked, Berri Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. Photo: Lebanese Parliament / Handout via Reuters.

The path to a new Lebanese government is completely blocked, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said in comments published on Tuesday, but he held out hope that French President Emmanuel Macron might be able to help in a forthcoming visit.

Fractious politicians have been unable to agree on a new government since the last one quit in the aftermath of the Aug. 4 Beirut port explosion, leaving Lebanon rudderless as it sinks deeper into economic and financial crisis.

“We have entered a tunnel and I don’t know how we will get out of it,” Berri told al-Joumhuria newspaper. “We are in a pitiful situation. The government situation is completely blocked.”

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri and President Michel Aoun aired their differences over the government in statements on Monday, each blaming the other for the delay.

Related coverage

December 15, 2020 2:08 pm
0

New Saudi Textbooks Show Improvement in Depiction of Jews and Israel, Study Finds

New editions of Saudi Arabian textbooks show a significant improvement in their references to Jews and Israel, according to a...

“Why this blockage? The answer certainly lies with the president and prime minister-designate,” said Berri, an ally of the armed Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

“God willing, the French President Emmanuel Macron will be able to do something in his coming visit. We can only wait.”

Macron is due to visit Lebanon later this month, his third visit since the devastating port explosion which worsened an economic crisis. Caused by decades of corruption and bad governance, the financial meltdown is the worst crisis to hit Lebanon since its 1975-90 civil war.

Following the blast, Macron led efforts to get Lebanese politicians to agree on a new government which could enact reforms and in turn unlock international support.

But Lebanese leaders have delivered no reforms.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Lebanon’s political and economic collapse was like the sinking of the Titanic, only without the music which it is believed the orchestra played as the ship went down.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.