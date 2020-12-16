Wednesday, December 16th | 1 Tevet 5781

December 16, 2020 11:04 am
Michigan Businesswoman Turned Legislator Lisa McClain Points to Dangerous Iran Policies

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Congresswoman-elect Lisa McClain (R-Mich.). Photo: Lisa McClain for Congress.

JNS.org – Lisa McClain will join the record-number of Republican women elected this year to the US House of Representatives following her landslide victory over Democrat Kimberly Bizon, 66.3 percent to 33.7 percent, respectively, in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District to succeed retiring Republican Rep. Paul Mitchell.

“I think America spoke,” said McClain in an interview with JNS on Nov. 24, adding that the Republican women elected have “traditional American values.”

Before being elected to Congress, McClain, 54, who is married with three children, worked in the financial-services industry—first for American Express and then for the Hantz Group.

While her district has an estimated Jewish population of just 400, McClain is no stranger to the Jewish community with Michigan itself home to an estimated 80,000 Jewish residents, according to 2018 Detroit Jewish Population Study. She added that her career has consisted of a “very positive” relationship of working with Jewish businesspeople.

