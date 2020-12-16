New Reforms Aim to Bolster Diaspora Jewry’s Ties to Israel

JNS.org – The Knesset’s Labor, Welfare and Health Committee on Tuesday approved new regulations aimed at encouraging aliyah and strengthening Diaspora Jewry’s Israel ties.

The reforms will for the first time allow any individual eligible for an immigration visa or certificate according to the Law of Return—or participant in a Jewish heritage program, such as Masa or Taglit-Birthright—to perform national service in Israel.

According to the new regulations, national service must be carried out inside Israel and for a minimum of 12 months. The regulations also set out the terms of eligibility for housing and for incorporating work, study and training while performing national service.

The new regulations are set to go into effect on Sept. 1, when the national-civic-service year opens.

Related coverage Senior Israeli Rabbis Urge Ultra-Orthodox Public to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine JNS.org - Senior rabbis in Israel on Tuesday issued a decree urging the ultra-Orthodox public to receive the coronavirus vaccine,...