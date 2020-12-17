Israeli Leaders Send Messages of Support to French President Macron After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Israeli leaders and diplomats took to social media on Thursday to send their best wishes and hopes for a speedy recovery to French President Emmanuel Macron, who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Macron’s Covid-19 diagnosis prompted several European leaders who had recently met with him to go into quarantine.

A statement from the Elysee Palace said Macron would “continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance.”

On his personal Twitter account, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote, “President Macron, Emmanuel, wishing you a speedy and full recovery,” in both French and English.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz echoed this sentiment, tweeting, “Sending my friend Emmanuel Macron warmest wishes for a full and quick recovery from Covid-19.”

Opposition leader Yair Lapid, who has expressed admiration for Macron’s centrist politics, tweeted, “I’d like to wish a full and speedy recovery to my friend President Macron. The world needs you healthy and full of energy.”

The Israeli Embassy in France also chimed in, wishing Macron good health and a speedy recovery in French.