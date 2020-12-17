Israel’s Economy is Expected to Contract by 4.2 Percent in 2020

JNS.org – Israel’s economy contracted by 2.8 percent in the first nine months of 2020 as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and ensuing government-instituted lockdowns.

That figure, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics, compares to 2019, reported the Israeli business daily Globes on Wednesday.

Israel’s Ministry of Finance noted that the economy is expected to contract by 4.2 percent overall this year, which is better than a previous estimate of 4.8 percent.

Consumption spiked by 42.3 percent in the third quarter, and exports rose 41.6 percent compared to the previous quarter.