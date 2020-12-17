Thursday, December 17th | 2 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill to Elevate Status of US Special Envoy on Antisemitism

Trump Plans to Appoint Four Individuals to US Holocaust Memorial Council

New Report Urges Bipartisan Consensus on US Aid to Israel, Lays Out Recommendations

Israel’s Economy is Expected to Contract by 4.2 Percent in 2020

Israel’s Technology Is a ‘Gift to the World,’ Says Nikki Haley Amid Recent Arab Peace Agreements

Gantz to Saudi Newspaper: ‘Jerusalem to Stay United, but There Will Be Place for Palestinian Capital’

UN Security Council to Talk Western Sahara After Trump Policy Switch

Israel to Halt Sweeping COVID-19 Cellphone Surveillance Next Month

Turkey Says Will Not Turn Back on Russian S-400s Purchase Despite Sanctions

Lebanon’s Economic Quicksand

December 17, 2020 10:13 am
0

New Report Urges Bipartisan Consensus on US Aid to Israel, Lays Out Recommendations

avatar by JNS.org

US President Donald Trump points past Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discuss a Middle East peace plan proposal during a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, Jan. 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Brendan McDermid.

JNS.org – A report released on Wednesday reaffirms the call for unconditional US assistance to Israel.

Coming from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), it opposes calls from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party to condition US defense assistance on Israeli policy towards the Palestinians. It further calls on US officials, policymakers, and particularly, Democratic Party leaders to make the case that aid to Israel is critical to protecting US national security interests and creating the conditions that might enable peace.

Defense assistance helps Israel take the lead in rolling back Iran’s region-wide military expansion and deterring a major war that would jeopardize US regional interests, protecting Palestinians and Israelis alike, and maintaining its Qualitative Military Edge, or (QME), which the United States is required to uphold by law.

The report recommends that Democrats should prioritize engaging with progressives to counter hostility towards military aid to Israel and to clarify its benefits for Palestinians; for Congress to convene hearings underscoring the role of Israel’s QME in protecting US interests; for Congress to insert clear justification and explanatory language in future authorizing legislation; and for congressional leadership, especially Democratic members, to issue statements of policy, resolutions and public letters supporting the US commitment to Israel’s QME and showing how defense assistance to Israel can reduce conflict with the Palestinians.

Related coverage

December 17, 2020 10:20 am
0

Senate Passes Bipartisan Bill to Elevate Status of US Special Envoy on Antisemitism

JNS.org - A bipartisan bill to elevate the status of the US special envoy on antisemitism overwhelmingly passed in the...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.