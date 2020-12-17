New Report Urges Bipartisan Consensus on US Aid to Israel, Lays Out Recommendations

JNS.org – A report released on Wednesday reaffirms the call for unconditional US assistance to Israel.

Coming from the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), it opposes calls from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the progressive wing of the Democratic Party to condition US defense assistance on Israeli policy towards the Palestinians. It further calls on US officials, policymakers, and particularly, Democratic Party leaders to make the case that aid to Israel is critical to protecting US national security interests and creating the conditions that might enable peace.

Defense assistance helps Israel take the lead in rolling back Iran’s region-wide military expansion and deterring a major war that would jeopardize US regional interests, protecting Palestinians and Israelis alike, and maintaining its Qualitative Military Edge, or (QME), which the United States is required to uphold by law.

The report recommends that Democrats should prioritize engaging with progressives to counter hostility towards military aid to Israel and to clarify its benefits for Palestinians; for Congress to convene hearings underscoring the role of Israel’s QME in protecting US interests; for Congress to insert clear justification and explanatory language in future authorizing legislation; and for congressional leadership, especially Democratic members, to issue statements of policy, resolutions and public letters supporting the US commitment to Israel’s QME and showing how defense assistance to Israel can reduce conflict with the Palestinians.

