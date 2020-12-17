Trump Plans to Appoint Four Individuals to US Holocaust Memorial Council

JNS.org – US President Donald Trump announced his intention on Wednesday to appoint three individuals, including the son of his personal attorney—former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani—to the US Holocaust Memorial Council, the governing body of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.

Named to the council are Andrew Giuliani, who serves as a public-liaison assistant to the president; White House aide Nick Luna; associate counsel to the president Mitch Webber; and Jared L. Smith, a staff assistant in the office of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and in the US State Department’s Bureau of European And Eurasian Affairs.

Following the announcement, Giuliani, 34, tweeted, “At a time when religious freedom is increasingly threatened and antisemitism is on the rise, we must always remember the atrocities of the Holocaust and teach our children that government should never impede our individual right to practice religion. To be appointed by this president, who has been a champion for our Jewish brothers and sisters all around the world, makes this honor that much more humbling.”

In the past few months, Trump has made numerous appointments to the council, mostly consisting of his allies.