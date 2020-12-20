Sunday, December 20th | 6 Tevet 5781

December 20, 2020 8:08 pm
Gal Gadot Says She’s Become Particular About Observing Hanukkah Traditions Since Moving to Los Angeles

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Gal Gadot during her guest appearance on “The Late, Late Show With James Corden.” Photo: Screenshot.

Israeli actress and “Wonder Woman 1984” star Gal Gadot said on Thursday that she’s become extra particular about observing the traditions of Hanukkah with her husband and two daughters since they relocated to Los Angeles three years ago.

As a guest on “The Late, Late Show With James Corden” on the eighth and final night of Hanukkah, Gadot said, “Since we moved here to LA, it’s so much more important for us to really make sure we don’t miss a night of lighting the candles, playing with dreidels and everything. Because in Israel, if you miss one night here and there, it’s fine. Now when we’re here, we’re super making sure we’re doing everything right.”

Gadot also said that her favorite part of the Jewish holiday is the food. She told Corden, “Everything is fried. Donuts, latkes, and everything that has many, many calories. That’s always a pleasure, and then I cry when I go to the gym.”

The actress and Corden later discussed working out next to each other in the gym, “Wonder Woman 1984” and Gadot’s first time visiting Hollywood.

Watch the full interview below:

