Sunday, December 20th | 5 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: Hezbollah Fears US and Israel May Strike During Final Weeks of Trump Administration

Pro-Israel Progressive Congressman-Elect Ritchie Torres Says He Won’t Join Anti-Zionist ‘Squad’

Right Livid After Gantz Says Jerusalem Has ‘Room’ for Palestinian Capital

Israel Tightens Travel Restrictions Amid Rising COVID-19 Morbidity, New UK Strain

Jewish Groups, Local Politicians Voice Fury Over Vicious Antisemitic Social Media Attacks on French Beauty Queen

Invoking Bible and Moonwalk, Netanyahu Starts Israeli Vaccination Drive

What’s Behind an Israeli Islamist Politician’s Budding Relationship With Netanyahu?

Republicans, Democrats Reach Agreement Clearing Way for Virus Relief Vote: WSJ

Facebook Removes Anti-Vaccine ‘Fake News’ in Israel, Government Says

Diplomatic Technology Summit Highlights Israeli Innovation in Post-COVID World

December 20, 2020 12:13 pm
0

Israel Tightens Travel Restrictions Amid Rising COVID-19 Morbidity, New UK Strain

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he gives a statement at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 17, 2020. Photo: Emil Salman / Pool via Reuters.

JNS.org – Israel’s so-called Coronavirus Cabinet on Sunday unanimously approved new travel restrictions, barring non-Israelis entry into the country from Britain, Denmark and South Africa, and forcing returning nationals to isolate in quarantine hotels.

According to Israeli media reports, the new regulations stem from a spike in Israel’s morbidity rates and what is being reported as a particularly contagious mutation of the COVID-19 virus that was discovered in the United Kingdom.

“We need to close off the whole world immediately,” said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during the Cabinet meeting.

“It’s an extreme step,” he added, but one that, if successful, will curb the rate of COVID-19 infection.

Related coverage

December 20, 2020 12:18 pm
0

Right Livid After Gantz Says Jerusalem Has ‘Room’ for Palestinian Capital

JNS.org - Prominent figures on Israel’s right are furious with Defense Minister Benny Gantz for telling London-based Saudi news outlet...

Netanyahu made this comment shortly after issuing a positive update on his status since becoming the first Israeli to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday night and urging everyone in the country to follow suit.

He warned, however, that it was not yet time for people to let their guard down, as being lax with regard to social distancing and mask wearing has led to a rise in infection and number of deaths.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.