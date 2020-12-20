Report: Hezbollah Fears US and Israel May Strike During Final Weeks of Trump Administration

Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah is reportedly growing increasingly afraid that Israel and the US may take action against it during the final month of the Trump administration, the UK’s Guardian newspaper reported on Sunday.

Hezbollah apparently believes that the incoming Biden administration will rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran, with one member telling the Guardian, “That means sanctions relief, and that means that the pressure will eventually be off us.”

But the terrorist group is concerned that, as a result, the Trump administration and Israel could decide that the final weeks of Trump’s term are the last chance to cause Hezbollah serious damage.

A senior figure said the transition period is “the most dangerous period for the last 30 years. Everyone is worried, and with good reason.”

“They’ve got their window and they want to finish what they started,” a mid-level member said.

As a result, the group is shoring up its defenses in the southern suburbs of Beirut, where the organization’s headquarters is located.

However, while Israel has regularly struck Hezbollah targets in Syria, where the terror group is entangled in the country’s nine-year civil war, it has refrained from striking the heart of the organization in Lebanon.

Hezbollah, said the Guardian, wants to avoid war, and does not consider the rapprochement between Israel and the Gulf states – which oppose Hezbollah and its Iranian sponsor – as a serious threat.

“It doesn’t matter at all what the Saudis say,” said a member. “The party can look after its own. They must understand that if the country falls, who will emerge the strongest? It won’t be the parties that they support.”

“But will they try something big in Beirut in the coming weeks?” the member asked. “It’s possible. We don’t have anything specific. But there is something in the atmosphere.”

Another member blustered that Hezbollah does not fear America or Israel.

“We don’t fear death, as you know,” he said. “But we must protect our leaders and we know that we would be damaged politically if anything happened to them.”

“These are dangerous times,” he claimed. “Trump is crazy, but he won’t get what he wants. He doesn’t have patience and he doesn’t have time. The Israelis think they’re coming for us. We’re the ones coming for them.”

Despite the show of confidence, it was reported earlier this month that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is being permanently moved to Iran out of fear he may be targeted by Israel or the US as were Iran’s Revolutionary Guards commander Qassem Soleimani and nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.