El Al to Operate First Direct Israeli-Morocco El Al Flight on Dec. 22

JNS.org – Israeli national airline El Al announced on Sunday it would operate its first flight to Rabat, Morocco on Tuesday.

The flight will carry a joint US-Israeli delegation, reported Reuters.

The direct flight should take around six hours and comes after a US-brokered normalization deal between the two countries earlier this month.

Senior adviser to US President Donald Trump Jared Kushner, who arrived in Israel on Monday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will reportedly lead the US delegation, which will include US Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and Adam Boehler, chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation.