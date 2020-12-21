Monday, December 21st | 6 Tevet 5781

December 21, 2020 10:03 am
Israel’s Chief Rabbi, IDF Chief of Staff Roll Up Sleeves for COVID-19 Jab

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi delivers a statement to the press at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Nov. 12, 2019. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90.

JNS.org – In an attempt to persuade Israelis to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, a number of public figures in the country—among them Chief Rabbi David Lau, Bnei Brak Mayor Rabbi Avraham Rubinstein and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi—chose to be inoculated publicly on Sunday.

Lau was vaccinated at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, along with United Torah Judaism faction leader MK Yitzhak Pindrus.

Shaare Zedek Director Professor Ofer Merin said, “This is a very special day and a major milestone for us and our staff. I’m happy that you’ve realized what is obvious to us—that the vaccine is safe and wonderful news for us all.”

Lau responded: “With God’s help, we have gotten here, after months of the coronavirus raging, there is a vaccine available that can help contain the virus. Everyone who can be vaccinated against the virus according to doctor’s instructions needs to do so. COVID is a certain danger, compared to minor concerns about side effects … We will pray and hope the Lord stops the pandemic quickly, and we can go back to our regular lives soon.”

