Netanyahu Opens TikTok Account, Promotes COVID-19 Vaccine

December 21, 2020 9:46 am
avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the first working cabinet meeting of the new government at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, in Jerusalem, May 24, 2020. Photo: Abir Sultan / Pool via Reuters.

JNS.org – Moments after being the first Israeli to be inoculated against COVID-19  on Saturday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joined TikTok by posting his first video outside the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv—where he received the vaccine.

“While I was getting vaccinated, you opened a TikTok account for me?” he asked his aides. He then urged the public not to let that platform be a replacement for reading books.

“Go get vaccinated,” the prime minister added, reiterating what he had said earlier, right after receiving the shot.

Jokes have been circulating on the Internet about possible side effects from the vaccination, such as the growing of a tail. Netanyahu referred to the memes by jokingly stating that he hadn’t grown a tail since receiving the injection on live TV.

