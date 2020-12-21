US Unicorn Company Fivetran Launches in Israel, Says It Sees an ‘Incredible Market Opportunity Here’

CTech – Fivetran, a US-based company that provides automated solutions for cloud-based data integration, has launched for the first time in the Israeli market. Alongside the launch, the company has also appointed Nathaniel Spohn as General Manager EMEA of sales, partners, and business development in the region.

Its platform helps organizations and companies enhance their data-driven operations by synchronizing data via a variety of sources and applications. Fivetran’s solution takes five minutes to install and then it automatically begins its data management processes.

“Israel is a technological powerhouse, and over this past period we’ve discovered that there is an incredible market opportunity here,” said Nathaniel Spohn, General Manager EMEA at Fivetran. “We intend to realize this potential by executing innovative projects and strategic partnerships with companies working in cloud and data in Israel.”

Several Israeli clients who operate overseas have already implemented Fivetran’s solution, such as Bringg, Sisense, Gurushots, and more. It intends to improve its involvement with Israeli companies and focus on high-tech companies across Startup Nation.

Spohn continued: “The launch of our official activity and focus on Israel is a significant milestone for Fivetran on its way to global growth. As the whole world is navigating rapid global change, we realized just how critical the proper use of data is in making correct business decisions.”

Fivetran was founded in 2013 by George Fraser and Taylor Brown from the Y Combinator accelerator and has since raised $163 million. In September 2020 it was ranked number 43 on Forbes’ list of 100 cloud companies. Google has selected it as a “Premier Partner” and is also available in the AWS Marketplace and Amazon Redshift Console Integration. It employs 450 people around the world and serves more than 1,600 customers. It is headquartered in Oakland, California with branches in Dublin, London, Sydney, and Munich.