At Tree-Planting Ceremony, Kushner Says Jerusalem ‘Core of Solution’ to Mideast Peace

JNS.org – Jared Kushner, senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, said that Jerusalem is not a source of division, but rather the key to peace in the Middle East, at a tree-planting ceremony at the Grove of Nations in Jerusalem on Monday.

“Jerusalem is not the cause of the problem, it is the core of the solution,” said the presidential son-in-law. While “some have used the cause of Jerusalem to divide, Jerusalem remains proudly open.”

He spoke at the ceremony with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a day before he was scheduled to travel on a special diplomatic flight from Israel to Morocco to sign the first documents of the normalization deal between the two countries. Earlier in December, Morocco became the fourth Arab country—joining the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan—to normalize ties with the Jewish state.

“We are here in the Grove of Nations for the planting of 18 olive trees. Now the numerical value of the Hebrew letters for 18 is chai, which means ‘life,’ and the olive branch is a traditional symbol of life and peace,” explained Netanyahu.

