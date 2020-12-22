Tuesday, December 22nd | 7 Tevet 5781

December 22, 2020 11:08 am
Gantz Orders Seizure of $4 Million Transferred From Iran to Hamas

avatar by i24 News

Hamas terrorists. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24News – Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz signed Tuesday an order to seize four million dollars transferred from Iran to Gaza’s ruling faction Hamas, the Defense Ministry announced in a statement.

At the recommendation of the National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF), Gantz signed the decree in the attempt to foil funds for developing terrorist infrastructure in the Gaza Strip, as well as paying salaries to Hamas members.

The order is aimed against Gazan businessman Zuhir Shamalch and his money-changing firm, “Al-Mutahadun.”

A similar order was signed in February, 2020. But following the move, the Gaza company began operating under the name, “Al-Markaziya Lil-Sirafa.”

The new order, the ministry noted, stipulated both names and the details of the company.

Businessman Shamalch replaced Hamas’ previous money-changer, Hamad al-Khodari, who was a close ally to Hamas’ military leader Yahya Sinwar, and was killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in May 2019.

