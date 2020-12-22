Tuesday, December 22nd | 7 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Tunisia Says It Does Not Intend to Normalize Relations With Israel

Israel to Hold Snap Election, With Netanyahu Facing New Challenges

Notorious Anti-Zionist Student Group SJP Fails in Legal Effort to Overturn Ban at Fordham University

British Political Party Investigating Own Spokesperson’s Claim That Antisemitism Concerns Are ‘Fake’

Israeli Woman Murdered in Suspected Terror Attack Laid to Rest as IDF Beefs Up West Bank Forces

German Catholic Bishop Condemns Antisemitic ‘Relapse Into the Middle Ages’ Over Coronavirus

Actress Alyssa Milano Blasted for Singling Out Israel, ‘Targeting Jews’ in Twitter Post About Stimulus Deal

Israel Is the Number One Country on Hackers’ Target List, New Study Reveals

Israel and Lebanon Remain ‘Far Apart’ in Sea Border Talks, Pompeo Says

Gantz Orders Seizure of $4 Million Transferred From Iran to Hamas

December 22, 2020 10:15 am
0

IDF Chief of Staff Warns Iran Attacking Israel Will Prove ‘a Very Costly Endeavor’

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi delivers a statement to the press at the Kirya military headquarters in Tel Aviv on Nov. 12, 2019. Photo: Miriam Alster/Flash90.

JNS.org – Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi issued a stern warning to Israel’s enemies and particularly Iran on Monday, saying the Jewish state is well prepared to strike back “be it near or far.”

“Lately, we’ve noticed a rise in Iranian threats against Israel,” Kochavi said in remarks delivered during the IDF’s Operational Achievements Awards.

“If Iran and its partners, members of the radical axis, either directly or by proxy, will take action against the State of Israel, they will find themselves in a very costly endeavor,” he said.

“The IDF will strike all those involved in activities against the State of Israel or against Israeli targets, whether in part or in full, be it near or far. I say these things simply, clearly and with complete commitment: our retaliatory steps have been prepared and rehearsed. I advise our enemies not to test us.”

Related coverage

December 22, 2020 5:08 pm
0

Israel to Hold Snap Election, With Netanyahu Facing New Challenges

Israel will hold a snap election in March after parliament failed on Tuesday to meet a deadline to pass a...

The military chief further addressed an incident on Saturday night in which an IDF soldier refrained from shooting a terrorist who hurled a Molotov cocktail at him from point-blank range.

“We must see victory as a value,” Kochavi stressed. “We must see it as a compass that guides us in every activity. The concept of victory isn’t only applicable to war. It is an essential part of the soldier’s identity and a unit’s operation every day. Every soldier facing an enemy, routinely or in war, must act sharply, engage, and thwart any threat.”

The soldier was dismissed from his unit on Sunday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.