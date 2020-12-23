Wednesday, December 23rd | 8 Tevet 5781

December 23, 2020 10:08 am
0

Qatar Minister Calls for De-Escalation of Gulf Crisis, Gulf-Iran Dialogue

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani is seen during talks between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgents, in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem al Omari.

Qatar‘s foreign minister has called for a deescalation of tension in the Gulf region and for dialogue between Arab countries and Iran, Al Jazeera reported on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and non-Gulf state Egypt severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in mid-2017 over accusations that Doha it supports terrorism, charges which Qatar denies.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said the Gulf crisis should be resolved by dialogue, respect for sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of states.

Al-Thani also told Doha-based al Jazeera that talks to resolve the crisis were under way, with Saudi Arabia representing the other parties to the dispute.

Riyadh said this month a solution was within reach.

