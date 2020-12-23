Trump Plans to Appoint Grenell, Two Others to US Holocaust Memorial Council

JNS.org – US President Donald Trump announced his intention on Tuesday to appoint three individuals, including former US Ambassador to Germany and, from February to May 2020, acting director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell to the US Holocaust Memorial Council, the governing body of the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.

The president also plans to appoint Susan Levine and Martin Oliner, vice president of the American Zionist Movement and president of Religious Zionists of America, to the council.

In 2014, Levine’s family donated $25 million to the USHMM, the largest gift in the museum’s history.

In the past few months, Trump has made numerous appointments to the council, mostly consisting of his allies.