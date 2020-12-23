Wednesday, December 23rd | 8 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Latest New York Times Rant About ‘Israeli Settler Colonialism’ Is Seen as Sign of ‘Mental Breakdown’

Leaked Hamas Christmas Memo Causes Christian Dismay in Gaza

UK COVID-19 Variant Detected in Israel, Health Ministry Says

University of California Merced Sticks by Professor Behind Antisemitic ‘IsraHell’ Twitter Account

Jewish and Pro-Israel Groups Welcome Government Spending, COVID Relief Package

US, Israeli Governments Team Up to Invest $7.15 Million in Clean Energy

Israeli Fintech Powerhouse in Advanced Talks to Enter Nasdaq via Special Purpose Acquisition Company

Ukraine Airlines to Compensate Israeli Couple Over Antisemitic Slurs

Boston Native Makes History as First American Woman to Complete IAF Pilot Course

US Could Increase Indonesia Aid by Up to $2 Billion If It Normalizes Ties With Israel: Report

December 23, 2020 8:14 am
0

US Imposes Fresh Sanctions on Syria in Push for Assad to End War

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attends a meeting, in Damascus, Syria, Sept. 7, 2020. Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry / Handout via Reuters.

The United States on Tuesday slapped fresh sanctions on Syria, targeting its central bank and blacklisting several people and entities in a continued effort to cut off funds for President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

The latest action, building on sanctions imposed on Syria earlier this year, marked another round in a US campaign to push Assad’s government back into UN-led negotiations to end the country’s nearly decade-long war.

“The  United States will  continue to seek accountability for those prolonging this conflict,” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

Millions of people have fled Syria and millions more have been internally displaced since a crackdown by Assad on protesters in 2011 led to civil war with Iran and Russia backing the government and the United States supporting the opposition.

Related coverage

December 23, 2020 11:08 am
0

University of California Merced Sticks by Professor Behind Antisemitic ‘IsraHell’ Twitter Account

The University of California Merced's School of Engineering was on Wednesday sticking by one of its top professors despite a...

In a separate statement, the US Treasury Department said the new sanctions add two individuals, nine business entities and the Central Bank of Syria to Washington’s Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List.

The US State Department also designated Asma al-Assad, the British-born wife of the Syrian president, accusing her of impeding efforts for a political resolution to the war, and several members of her family, Pompeo said. Asma al-Assad was previously hit with sanctions in June.

Among those blacklisted were Lina Mohammed Nazir al-Kinayeh,  one  of Assad’s key advisers;  her husband, Syrian parliamentarian Mohammed Hammam Mohammed Adnan Masouti; several government affiliated  businesses; and General Kifah Moulhem, commander of Syria’s Military Intelligence organization.

Tuesday’s action freezes any US assets of those blacklisted and generally bar Americans from dealing with them. Non-Americans that engage in certain transactions with the targeted people and entities may also be hit with sanctions, the Treasury said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.