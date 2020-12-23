US to Israel: China Poses Significant Security Threat to Tech Industry

JNS.org – A senior Trump administration official has expressed concern about security threats posed by China to Israel’s technology industry, including China purchasing “Israeli civilian technology with dual-use that could pose a national security threat to both countries,” reported Axios.

At a conference on Monday organized by the Israel-based SIGNAL think tank, which focuses on Israeli-Sino academic cooperation, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs David Schenker said, “we would like to see Israel doing more to monitor Chinese investments, mainly in high-tech.”

Schenker “stressed that the US doesn’t expect Israel not to trade with China, but wants to ensure it has no illusions about fostering ties with China,” reported Axios.

“Ask yourselves if you think China will ever be committed to Israel’s security as the US is or promote agreements like the Abraham Accords,” said Schenker, referring to the normalization deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and, most recently, Morocco.