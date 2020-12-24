Thursday, December 24th | 10 Tevet 5781

December 24, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Social Media Enables Bigots to ‘Reinforce Each Other,’ Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Warns

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Algemeiner Editor-in-Chief Dovid Efune appears on i24 News. Photo: Screenshot.

Social media enables bigots to “reinforce each other,” the editor-in-chief of The Algemeiner said during a Wednesday appearance on i24 News focused on rising antisemitism in Germany.

“Whereas in the past you might have had individuals who harbored certain hateful or bigoted views hiding out in basements and not really seeing the light of day, now it’s very easy for them to connect with likeminded individuals and to strengthen each other and for those sick and perverse ideologies to spread far quicker,” Dovid Efune told “Global Eye” host Natasha Kirtchuk.

Earlier this week, Ulrich Meyer — the bishop of the central German state of Thuringia — asserted that the new wave of antisemitism, much of it linked to coronavirus-related conspiracy theories, marked a “relapse into the Middle Ages.”

Efune credited the German government for some of the steps it had taken to combat antisemitism, but emphasized, “There is a lot more that needs to be done.”

Watch Efune’s i24 News appearance below:

