Trump Pardons Charles Kushner, Father of President’s Son-in-Law

JNS.org – US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned 26 individuals, including Charles Kushner, father of the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Charles Kushner, a real-estate developer, served a 24-month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in 2004 to 16 counts of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering.

“Since completing his sentence in 2006, Mr. Kushner has been devoted to important philanthropic organizations and causes, such as Saint Barnabas Medical Center and United Cerebral Palsy,” said the White House in a statement. “This record of reform and charity overshadows Mr. Kushner’s conviction and a 2-year sentence for preparing false tax returns, witness retaliation, and making false statements to the FEC.”

In addition to the pardons, three others had their sentences all or partially commuted.