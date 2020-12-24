Thursday, December 24th | 9 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Trump Pardons Charles Kushner, Father of President’s Son-in-Law

New Israeli App Offers Remote Support and Assistance for the Elderly

Oxford University Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

Israel: Security Forces Arrest Suspect Behind Esther Horgan Murder

Defying Congress, Trump Vetoes Defense Bill, Threatens Government Shutdown

Trump Gives Awards to Top Aides for Arab-Israeli Normalization Deals

Top US Officials Agree on Options to Give Trump to Deter Attacks on Americans in Iraq

US Suspects Iranians Created Website Threatening US Election Officials

The IDF Must Revamp Its Strategies

Israel’s Economy in Defiance of COVID-19

December 24, 2020 10:24 am
0

Trump Pardons Charles Kushner, Father of President’s Son-in-Law

avatar by JNS.org

Charles Kushner. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – US President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned 26 individuals, including Charles Kushner, father of the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Charles Kushner, a real-estate developer, served a 24-month prison sentence after he pleaded guilty in 2004 to 16 counts of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering.

“Since completing his sentence in 2006, Mr. Kushner has been devoted to important philanthropic organizations and causes, such as Saint Barnabas Medical Center and United Cerebral Palsy,” said the White House in a statement. “This record of reform and charity overshadows Mr. Kushner’s conviction and a 2-year sentence for preparing false tax returns, witness retaliation, and making false statements to the FEC.”

In addition to the pardons, three others had their sentences all or partially commuted.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.