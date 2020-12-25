Friday, December 25th | 10 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Experts Predict What Israel Can Expect From New Administration

Jewish Philanthropists Increase Charitable Giving Amid Pandemic, Finds Survey

Israeli Scientists Get a Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Send Their Experiments to the International Space Station

At Least Six Pro-Iran Fighters Killed in Alleged Israeli Strike in Syria: Monitor

Why Today’s Pathological Lying Harms Us All

Strong Hasmonean — and Jewish — Women

The Real Reason for Hanan Ashrawi’s PLO Resignation

Curb This Terror Wave in Israel Before It Swells

Turkey’s Boycott Threats Are Preposterous

The Malicious Lies of ‘Students for Justice in Palestine’

December 25, 2020 10:23 am
0

Jewish Philanthropists Increase Charitable Giving Amid Pandemic, Finds Survey

avatar by Faygie Holt / JNS.org

A small shopping basket filled with vials labeled ‘COVID-19 – Coronavirus Vaccine’ and medical syringes are placed on a US flag, in this illustration taken on November 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / Illustration.

JNS.org – A survey found that a large percentage of Jewish philanthropists have increased their charitable giving in response to emergency needs brought on by the global coronavirus pandemic and that nearly all expect to give at the same or increased levels over the next 12 months.

Conducted by the Jewish Funders Network, which includes some 514 individuals, foundations and federations as members, the survey found that 76 percent of funders increased their spending in the first six months of the crisis and that more than half broadened their scope of giving to address emergency needs like food insecurity.

“We are proud of members for stepping up in this time of immense need and are particularly pleased that the increased spending is something they plan to continue in the coming year,” said Andre Spokoiny, president and CEO of the Jewish Funders Network. “We can’t get complacent or think that the COVID-19 vaccine will instantly return things to the way they were before. It will take a long time for nonprofits and the people they serve to recover from the devastating economic effects of this crisis.”

According to officials at JFN, 30 percent of members responded to what may not be a “scientific survey” though does provide a “reliable picture of the Jewish funding world.”

Related coverage

December 25, 2020 10:33 am
0

Experts Predict What Israel Can Expect From New Administration

JNS.org - As Israel prepares for the incoming US administration under the leadership of President-elect Joe Biden, questions abound in...

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.