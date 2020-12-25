Jewish Rapper Kosha Dillz Releases ‘Jews Love Chinese Food on Christmas’ Rap Song

Jewish rapper Rami Matan Even-Esh, best known by his stage name Kosha Dillz, debuted on Thursday a rap song about the tradition of American Jews eating Chinese food on Christmas.

He posted a video of his rap on Twitter, performed in front of a Chinese restaurant. The lyrics make reference to various Chinese dishes, such as wonton soup, General Tso’s chicken and lo mein, adding “but you know that Dillz will never eat shredded pork.” He titled the song, “Jews Love Chinese Food on Christmas Rap.”

Jews love Chinese food on Christmas Rap 🍱 pic.twitter.com/PdgoRxnk7m — Kosha Dillz – Jews love Chinese food Rap PINNED!! (@koshadillz) December 24, 2020

Chinese restaurants are typically among the few eateries open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, making them accessible to those who don’t celebrate the Christian holiday.