December 25, 2020 1:41 pm
0

Jewish Rapper Kosha Dillz Releases ‘Jews Love Chinese Food on Christmas’ Rap Song

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Kosha Dillz standing in front of the “Shabbat Tent” at the Coachella music festival holding grape juice and matzah. Photo: Provided.

Jewish rapper Rami Matan Even-Esh, best known by his stage name Kosha Dillz, debuted on Thursday a rap song about the tradition of American Jews eating Chinese food on Christmas.

He posted a video of his rap on Twitter, performed in front of a Chinese restaurant. The lyrics make reference to various Chinese dishes, such as wonton soup, General Tso’s chicken and lo mein, adding “but you know that Dillz will never eat shredded pork.” He titled the song, “Jews Love Chinese Food on Christmas Rap.”

Chinese restaurants are typically among the few eateries open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, making them accessible to those who don’t celebrate the Christian holiday.

