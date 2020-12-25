Friday, December 25th | 10 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Rapper Kosha Dillz Releases ‘Jews Love Chinese Food on Christmas’ Rap Song

US Jewish Umbrella Group ‘Disgusted’ by Pakistan Court’s Release of Daniel Pearl’s Killers

Spanish Authorities Urged to Capture and Convict Vandals Who Daubed Jewish Cemetery With Hateful Antisemitic Slogans

Oldest Synagogue in Bulgaria Vandalized With Anti-Zionist Slogans Urging Destruction of Israel

Erdogan Says Turkey Would Like Better Ties With Israel, Criticizes Policy Toward Palestinians

Syria’s Air Defenses Confront an ‘Israeli Aggression’ in Masyaf – State TV

Lebanon’s Top Christian Cleric Urges Politicians to Form Government

Pompeo Says US Began Work to Set Up Consulate in Western Sahara

‘We Do Not Live in Fear’: Israeli Women Encourage Running in Memory of Esther Horgen

Experts Predict What Israel Can Expect From New Administration

December 25, 2020 1:21 pm
0

Oldest Synagogue in Bulgaria Vandalized With Anti-Zionist Slogans Urging Destruction of Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Anti-Zionist slogans on the gate of the Zion Synagogue in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. Photo: Screenshot.

The oldest still-operating synagogue in Bulgaria was vandalized with antisemitic and anti-Zionist graffiti earlier this week, to the great shock of the Balkan nation’s Jewish community.

Slogans reading “Free Palestine” and “Israel = Nazis” were daubed on the gates to the Zion Synagogue in the city of Plovdiv alongside an anarchist symbol and the words “Antifa Bulgaria.”

In a statement, Shalom — the communal organization representing Bulgarian Jews — called for the “perpetrators of the vandalism to be found and punished appropriately.”

The group underlined that the messages conveyed by the vandalism were antisemitic under the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of the problem, which has been adopted by the Bulgarian government along with dozens of other nations, including the US. The IHRA definition makes clear that certain attacks on the State of Israel — such as comparing the Jewish state with Nazi Germany or advocating its elimination — are rooted in hatred of Jews.

Built in 1886-1887 and expanded in 1922, the Zion Synagogue in Plovdiv was constructed on what is believed to have been the site of an earlier synagogue dating from the early 18th century. The synagogue underwent a further modernization 15 years ago that was partly funded by the US government.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.