December 27, 2020 12:37 pm
0

Netanyahu Says Israel Aims to Inoculate 150,000 People Per Day Soon

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Prime Minister Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel December 19, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen/Pool.

i24 News – Israel aims to increase its vaccination pace to 150,000 people per day by the end of the coming week, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday.

The PM said he had been told it was possible to keep the logistics in line with the inoculation pace, and that Israel was set to be world’s fastest-vaccinating nation.

Netanyahu said that one month after the goal had been reached, some 4.5 million Israelis will already have received at least their first jab, with both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines being delivered as two shots.

The PM also claimed that over 2.25 million people will have received both shots in the same period

“This is the critical stage, the first stage, because here is the entire population at risk, all the medical staff, all the people over the age of 60,” Netanyahu stressed.

He added that once this stage is completed, the country can go back to normal and reopen.

Israel started its vaccination campaign on Monday, with thousands already receiving their jabs.

According to the Our World in Data website, as of December 2, Israel had a single dose vaccination rate of 2.41 per 100 people — the second-highest nation in the world, with Bahrain at the first place and the UK in third.

