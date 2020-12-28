Hezbollah Chief Claims US, Saudi Arabia, Israel Plotting His Assassination

i24 News – Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah claimed Sunday that Saudi Arabia was conspiring with the United States and Israel to assassinate him.

In a lengthy interview with the Al-Mayadeen TV channel, the Hezbollah chief claimed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman brought up the prospect while visiting Washington.

The US purportedly gave the idea a green light, with Israel carrying out the assassination.

Nasrallah also claimed that Hezbollah had doubled its arsenal of precision missiles over the past year and is capable of striking any area in Israel.

He lashed out at the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco over their recent decisions to establish formal ties with Israel, claiming that their “masks are now off.”

In the interview, the Hezbollah chief was seen with a picture of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the late leader of Iran’s Quds Force — which has been designated a terror organization by the US — on his work-desk.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad last January along with the leader of the Iraqi pro-Iran militias.

More recently, Mohsen Fakirzadeh, Iran’s key nuclear chief, was assassinated in an elaborate plot, reportedly prompting Nasrallah to up his own security as he fears he could be the next person on the list.