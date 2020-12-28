Israeli Model Makes History Gracing Cover of UAE Magazine
by Shiryn Ghermezian
Nineteen-year-old Yael Shelbia has become the first Israeli model to be featured on the cover of the prominent Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle magazine L’Official Arabia, reported Ynet.
Shelbia is also the first Israeli to star on the cover of a fashion magazine published in the UAE in an issue dedicated solely to Israeli fashion.
The upcoming issue will highlight Israeli fashion designers and local artists in collaboration with the Foxylab New York brand.
The photoshoot took place in New York and Shelbia was joined by several other Israelis, including photographer Yossi Michaeli, according to Ynet.
Related coverage
The magazine has not announced when the issue starring the Israeli model will be published.
This recent collaboration follows the normalization agreement between Israel and the UAE that was signed in September.
That same month, Israeli model May Tager shot a campaign in Dubai alongside UAE-based Anastasia Bandarenka.