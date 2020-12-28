Tuesday, December 29th | 14 Tevet 5781

December 28, 2020 3:08 pm
Israeli Model Makes History Gracing Cover of UAE Magazine

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli model May Tager, holding an Israeli flag, poses with Dubai-resident model Anastasia, holding an Emirati flag, during a photoshoot for FIX’s Princess Collection, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Christopher Pike.

Nineteen-year-old Yael Shelbia has become the first Israeli model to be featured on the cover of the prominent Dubai-based fashion and lifestyle magazine L’Official Arabia, reported Ynet.

Shelbia is also the first Israeli to star on the cover of a fashion magazine published in the UAE in an issue dedicated solely to Israeli fashion.

The upcoming issue will highlight Israeli fashion designers and local artists in collaboration with the Foxylab New York brand. 

