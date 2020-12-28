Monday, December 28th | 13 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Christmas Trees Set on Fire in Arab-Israeli City of Sakhnin

Second Flight From Ethiopia Arrives in Israel Carrying 219 New Immigrants

An Injection of Freedom in Israel

Israel Speeds Vaccines, Locks Down in Hope of March Exit From Pandemic

Kudos to the National Council of Young Israel

An Important Lesson From Our Arab Allies

Top Palestinian Cleric Says Women May Not Travel to Dubai Without Male Chaperone

Top Jewish Group Blasts Online Retailer for Selling Hitler Hoodies

Report: Israel and UAE Working on Plan to Shutter UN Palestinian Refugee Agency

Despite Covid-19, 40% Of Israeli Tech Companies Will Be Handing Out 2020 Bonuses

December 28, 2020 10:05 am
0

Second Flight From Ethiopia Arrives in Israel Carrying 219 New Immigrants

avatar by JNS.org

Ethiopian Jews are greeted by family members as they arrive at Ben-Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv, as part of an aliyah flight arranged by the Jewish Agency for Israel and sponsored by the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem in June 2017. Photo: Miriam Alster / Flash90.

JNS.org – A plane carrying 219 new immigrants from Ethiopia to Israel landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport on TuesdayTheir arrival was overseen by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency of Israel, and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ).

It marks the second flight of “Operation Tzur Israel” (“Rock of Israel”).

The group was welcomed by Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata; Yael Eckstein, president and CEO of the Fellowship; and Amira Ahronoviz, director general of the Jewish Agency for Israel.

Tamano-Shata said that “through the end of January, and in accordance with the government decision I approved last October, a plane carrying hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants will land in Israel almost every week until the 2,000 people who have waited many years to arrive are reunited with their families.”

Related coverage

December 28, 2020 10:08 am
0

Christmas Trees Set on Fire in Arab-Israeli City of Sakhnin

JNS.org - Christmas trees outside two churches in the Arab-Israeli city of Sakhnin in the Lower Galilee were set on...

She was referring to Government Resolution 429, which provides a framework to bring 2,000 Ethiopian Jews to Israel by the end of the year. The Dec. 22 flight—the second to arrive under the operation—brought in 219 immigrants, including 136 adults, 70 children and 13 babies.

Eckstein said her organization will make “every effort to assist them and the entire Ethiopian community.”

“This is the closing of a particularly moving circle,” said Ahronoviz. “After years of not seeing one another, entire families are being reunited. Since the establishment of the state, the Jewish Agency has brought 95,000 immigrants from Ethiopia and helped absorb them into Israel. I wish to thank our partners in Israel and around the world for their joint participation to end their suffering after many long years of waiting.”

The new arrivals will go into quarantine, as is the procedure for incoming passengers during the coronavirus pandemic. They will then be reunited with family members. As part of the absorption process, they will receive support and guidance in all aspects of Israeli life, including learning Hebrew and preparation for employment and education.

The flights were made possible by the Jewish Agency; the Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod; and the support of international donors and foundations.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.