Second Flight From Ethiopia Arrives in Israel Carrying 219 New Immigrants

JNS.org – A plane carrying 219 new immigrants from Ethiopia to Israel landed at Ben-Gurion International Airport on Tuesday. Their arrival was overseen by the Ministry of Aliyah and Integration, the Jewish Agency of Israel, and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ).

It marks the second flight of “Operation Tzur Israel” (“Rock of Israel”).

The group was welcomed by Minister of Aliyah and Integration Pnina Tamano-Shata; Yael Eckstein, president and CEO of the Fellowship; and Amira Ahronoviz, director general of the Jewish Agency for Israel.

Tamano-Shata said that “through the end of January, and in accordance with the government decision I approved last October, a plane carrying hundreds of Ethiopian immigrants will land in Israel almost every week until the 2,000 people who have waited many years to arrive are reunited with their families.”

