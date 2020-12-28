Syria Tops Agenda of Latest Netanyahu-Putin Phone Call

The situation in Syria and other Middle East security issues were at the top of the agenda of a phone call on Monday between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office said, “Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, conveyed holiday greetings to him and to the citizens of Russia on the occasion of Novy God, and wished him a good civil year. The two discussed the situation in Syria, developments in the region and the actions necessary to increase stability in it.”

A Kremlin announcement said, “The two leaders discussed topical issues of Russian-Israeli relations in various spheres and reaffirmed their mutual intention to promote comprehensive bilateral cooperation, including in the context of countering the spread of the coronavirus.”

It continued, “The region’s problems with an emphasis on certain developments in Syria were also discussed.”

Related coverage Hezbollah Chief Claims US, Saudi Arabia, Israel Plotting His Assassination i24 News - Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah claimed Sunday that Saudi Arabia was conspiring with the United States and...

“The leaders exchanged season’s greetings. Vladimir Putin also warmly congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu and all Israelis on Hanukkah. The sides agreed to maintain contact,” it concluded.

Netanyahu and Putin have maintained close contact in recent years, including several face-to-face meetings, particularly since the Russian military intervention in Syria’s civil war began in 2015.