As Senate Runoff Looms, Jewish Georgia Not Immune From Deep National Political Divide

JNS.org – While most of the country is dealing with the hangover from the highly divisive 2020 presidential election, aside from recounts and accusations of election fraud, the intensity has continued in Georgia as a massively important runoff election will take place on Jan. 5.

With the balance of power in the Senate in question, the dual Senate runoff continues to exacerbate the political divide nationally, and the Jewish community in Georgia is no exception.

Though many in Georgia’s Jewish community are not shy about giving their opinions, tensions are running so high that very few want to be quoted directly, and they worry about the long-term damage to the community from such a polarized atmosphere. Supporters of the Democratic challengers describe those backing the Republican incumbents in rugged language and vice-versa.

As no candidate hit the 50 percent threshold on Nov. 3, the Jan. 5 runoff will pit Republican Kelly Loeffler against Democrat Raphael Warnock, and Republican incumbent David Perdue against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Warnock, who is African-American, is a pastor at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Dr. Martin Luther King Sr. and Jr. once co-pastored. Ossoff, who is Jewish, is an investigative journalist.

Going into the election, it was expected that the Democrats would expand their lead in the House while wresting the Senate from Republican control to give Democrats free rein in a Biden administration. But the Democrat House majority shrank precipitously, and Republicans unexpectedly held on to several Senate seats, with a current tally of 50 Republicans and 48 Democrats. The only shot for the Democrats to wrest control is by winning both Georgia seats and having 50-50 ties broken by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, while for Republicans, retaining at least one seat is vital to keeping control of the Senate.

That has made Georgia the national focal point in the political world with contributions and volunteer labor pouring in from around the country. Issues such as Israel and antisemitism have made prominent appearances in both races.

‘There is a lot of divisiveness’

In July, a controversy erupted when a Perdue ad had an image with Ossoff’s nose enlarged. The ads were pulled, and Perdue said the alteration was “unintentional.” In an October debate, Ossoff accused Perdue of “mocking the heritage of his political opponents.”

Far more polarizing has been the Loeffler-Warnock race with folks on each side wondering how fellow Jews can vote for the other.

Though Warnock issued a pro-Israel platform calling for a two-state solution, opposing the BDS movement and supporting arms sales to Israel, criticism has focused on comments that he made about Israel from the pulpit and in group letters, including a letter comparing the Palestinian plight to South African blacks under apartheid, and a statement that he “saw the government of Israel shoot down unarmed Palestinian sisters and brothers like birds of prey.”

He has also been accused of defending Rev. Jeremiah Wright, who has made numerous anti-Israel and anti-Semitic statements.

Rabbi Peter S. Berg of The Temple in Atlanta, the largest synagogue in the state, has a longtime relationship with Warnock, including a decade-long pulpit exchange during Martin Luther King weekend every January. He said the attacks on Warnock “misrepresent his position on Israel.”

Warnock responded by saying claims that he believes Israel is an apartheid state “are patently false.” Ossoff called Warnock “a beloved friend and ally of Georgia’s Jewish community.”

Sixteen Georgia rabbis were among about 200 rabbis across the country signing a Jewish Democratic Council of America letter that rejects “false and divisive slander.”

The signatories stood with Warnock against “baseless claims and attacks,” calling them an attempt to divide the black and Jewish communities, and the Jewish community itself.

On Dec. 20, the Coalition for Jewish Values issued a letter questioning JCDA’s position with CJV President Pesach Lerner saying Warnock’s quotes on Israel “are tainted with classic antisemitic tropes.”

Rabbi Ilan Feldman of Beth Jacob in Atlanta and Rabbi Avigdor Slatus of Congregation Bnai Brith Jacob in Savannah—prominent Orthodox congregations in the state—signed the letter, which stated “only a fool, or someone callously unconcerned for the safety of Israel and the Jewish community, would grant credence to what he says on the campaign trail today to Jewish audiences, over what he said just a year ago in front of his own, supportive congregation.”

The CJV letter also was a response to how Warnock “brushed aside” his past statements during a JCDA forum the previous week.

Democratic groups point to Loeffler’s ties to Marjorie Taylor Greene, a newly elected House representative from Georgia who is associated with QAnon, a far-right conspiracy theory group that many see as antisemitic. They also say her attacks on Warnock are racist, and that she uses antisemitic “dog whistles” in her campaign speeches.

On Dec. 13, she disavowed a photo posted online of her with Chester Doles, a white supremacist who spent time in prison for beating a black man. The photo was taken at a campaign event, and a spokesperson for the campaign said she had no idea who he was and “would have kicked him out immediately” if they had.

Atlanta’s Jewish community is the largest in the South, with around 120,000 Jews. A few thousand more live in small communities around the state, such as Savannah, Augusta, Athens, Columbus and Macon.

Allison Padilla-Goodman, who heads the Atlanta-based Southern office for the nonpartisan Anti-Defamation League, said, “I think nationally Jews tend to lean more toward Democrats. But in Georgia, there is a closer split. As a result, there is a lot of divisiveness.”