Israel Surpasses Netanyahu’s Goal of 150,000 Daily COVID-19 Vaccinations

JNS.org – Israel has vaccinated 152,000 people against COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, surpassing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s goal of 150,000 daily vaccinations.

“On the path to 1 million vaccinated! 152,000 vaccinated as of yesterday, close to 650,000 total. This is how we defeat a pandemic!,” Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein tweeted on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 5,583 of the 99,126 COVID-19 tests administered in the country came back positive, putting the infection rate at 5.7 percent, according to Health Ministry data. As of Wednesday there were 633 people listed as being in serious condition due to the virus, including 200 whose condition was listed as critical. To date, 3,304 people in the country have died due to the disease.

Israel entered its third nationwide COVID-19 lockdown on Sunday.