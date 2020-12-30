Jerusalem Court Orders Attorney General to Produce Authorization for PM Probes

JNS.org – In a decision that could have significant political ramifications, the Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday ordered prosecutors to hand over Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s authorization for police investigations into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prosecutors have seven days in which to produce the relevant documents to Netanyahu’s defense team.

The court’s ruling applies to three cases for which Netanyahu is under indictment. The prime minister’s lawyers have argued that the permission, which the attorney general must grant, was only provided retroactively.

If that is found to be the case, the prime minister’s attorneys have demanded that all charges, which Netanyahu vehemently denies, must be dropped.

The court rejected prosecutors’ argument that the authorizations were not related to the investigation.