Jerusalem Court Orders Attorney General to Produce Authorization for PM Probes

December 30, 2020 10:25 am
avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit holds a press conference at the Ministry of Justice in Jerusalem, announcing his decision that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will stand trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three different corruption cases, dubbed by police Case 1000, Case 2000 and Case 4000. November 21, 2019. Photo: Hadas Parush/FLASH90

JNS.org – In a decision that could have significant political ramifications, the Jerusalem District Court on Tuesday ordered prosecutors to hand over Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s authorization for police investigations into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prosecutors have seven days in which to produce the relevant documents to Netanyahu’s defense team.

The court’s ruling applies to three cases for which Netanyahu is under indictment. The prime minister’s lawyers have argued that the permission, which the attorney general must grant, was only provided retroactively.

If that is found to be the case, the prime minister’s attorneys have demanded that all charges, which Netanyahu vehemently denies, must be dropped.

The court rejected prosecutors’ argument that the authorizations were not related to the investigation.

