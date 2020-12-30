Wednesday, December 30th | 15 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

French-Algerian Activist Faces Potential Legal Action for Defending Antisemitic Campaign Against Beauty Queen

Israeli Model Yael Shelbia Hopes to ‘Extend Peace in the Middle East’ After Her UAE Magazine Cover Shoot

Turkey, US in Talks to Form Joint Working Group on S-400s, Sanctions: Minister

Iran Allocates $150,000 for Families of Each Victim of Ukraine Plane Crash: IRNA

US State Department Approves Potential Sale of 3,000 Smart Bombs to Saudi Arabia

Once Netanyahu’s Greatest Rival, Israel’s Gantz is Down, if Not Out

Georgia Candidates for Senate Trade Jabs on Israel, Antisemitism

Israel Surpasses Netanyahu’s Goal of 150,000 Daily COVID-19 Vaccinations

Former IDF Chief Eizenkot to Sit Out Israel’s 2021 Election

Jerusalem Court Orders Attorney General to Produce Authorization for PM Probes

December 30, 2020 10:12 am
0

Reports: At Least One Syrian Killed After Israeli Strike Near Damascus

avatar by i24 News

Flares are seen in the sky during fighting in the Islamic State’s final enclave, in the village of Baghouz, Deir Al Zor province, Syria March 11, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Rodi Said.

i24 News – Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli targets above Damascus, Syrian state media SANA reported early Wednesday.

According to a military source, rockets from the northern Galilee in Israel attacked Syria at 1:30 am, targeting the air defenses in the Nabi Habil area near Damascus.

The source said one soldier was “martyred” and three others injured in the attack, which also caused some material damage.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group, Israel also struck Hezbollah positions near Zabadani, a town close to the Lebanese border.

“We do not comment on foreign media reports,” an army spokesperson told the AFP.

Israel rarely comments on alleged attacks in Syria, although it has said it will respond to Iran-backed fighters deployed in the country.

Israel allegedly attacked Iran-backed militias in Maysaf, in the northwestern part of the country, early Christmas Day. These attacks left at least six fighters dead, monitor groups reported.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.