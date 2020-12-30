Reports: At Least One Syrian Killed After Israeli Strike Near Damascus

i24 News – Syrian air defenses intercepted Israeli targets above Damascus, Syrian state media SANA reported early Wednesday.

According to a military source, rockets from the northern Galilee in Israel attacked Syria at 1:30 am, targeting the air defenses in the Nabi Habil area near Damascus.

The source said one soldier was “martyred” and three others injured in the attack, which also caused some material damage.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based group, Israel also struck Hezbollah positions near Zabadani, a town close to the Lebanese border.

“We do not comment on foreign media reports,” an army spokesperson told the AFP.

Israel rarely comments on alleged attacks in Syria, although it has said it will respond to Iran-backed fighters deployed in the country.

Israel allegedly attacked Iran-backed militias in Maysaf, in the northwestern part of the country, early Christmas Day. These attacks left at least six fighters dead, monitor groups reported.