Friday, January 1st | 17 Tevet 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Islamic State Claims Knife Attack in Capital of Russia’s Southern Chechnya

Israel Expects to Get Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine by March, Minister Says

Witness Detentions Cast Shadow Over Egyptian ‘MeToo’ Movement

US Senator Perdue Quarantines After Coronavirus Contact Days Before Georgia Runoff Vote

BioNTech Founders Warn of Vaccine Supply Gaps: Spiegel

‘Israel Must Transition From the Startup Nation to the Innovation Nation’

What’s Behind Erdoğan’s Sudden Warming Towards Israel?

Poll: English-Speaking Israelis Seek Greater Role in Setting National Policy

Israel’s Most Vulnerable Citizens Start to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran Commander Vows ‘Resistance’ a Year After Soleimani Killing

January 1, 2021 11:01 am
0

Islamic State Claims Knife Attack in Capital of Russia’s Southern Chechnya

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The flag of the ISIS terrorist group. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani/File Photo.

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a knife attack on police on Monday in the capital of Russia’s southern Chechnya region, Al-Naba newspaper affiliated with the group said on Friday.

It made the claim without providing any evidence.

Two assailants killed one policeman and injured another on Monday in Grozny, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said. The poor and mainly Muslim region has seen previous attacks on security officials and an insurgency since Moscow fought two wars with separatists after the 1991 Soviet Union breakup.

Kadyrov said the attackers were brothers from the neighboring region of Ingushetia who worked at a bakery in Chechnya. They were shot dead while trying to seize weapons, he said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.