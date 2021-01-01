Israel’s Most Vulnerable Citizens Start to Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

JNS.org – ADI, Israel’s comprehensive provider of residential and rehabilitative care for individuals with severe disabilities, ran a festive inoculation drive for two straight days, providing the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine to its staff, volunteers and residents.

With the aid of numerous Ministry of Health and Magen David Adom technicians, the “vaccination celebration” began on Tuesday at ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, the state-of-the-art rehabilitative village in Israel’s south. It continued through Wednesday, at ADI Jerusalem, where MDA volunteers worked around the clock to ensure that every member received an inoculation ahead of the New Year.

More than 1,500 members of the ADI family were vaccinated amid a joyous atmosphere.

“It is my firm belief that the strength of the human chain is only as strong as its weakest link, which is why ADI works tirelessly to care for and empower individuals with disabilities in every way possible,” said Maj. Gen. (Res.) Doron Almog, founder and chairman of ADI Negev-Nahalat Eran, after receiving his vaccination. “Over the last several months, we’ve had to work harder than ever before to provide this empowerment while shielding our immunocompromised residents from infection.”

“This year has been a true test of our humanity,” he added, “and I believe we have emerged better people and a stronger society for protecting and nurturing our most vulnerable citizens.”

Shlomit Grayevksy, director of ADI Jerusalem, said “hopefully, this is the first step towards a full return to normal activity, and only a matter of time until we can open our doors and welcome back visitors from across the country and around the world. We’ll be waiting with open arms!”