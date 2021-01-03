Sunday, January 3rd | 19 Tevet 5781

January 3, 2021 2:53 pm
Jewish TV Icon, Former CNN Host Larry King Hospitalized With Coronavirus

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Larry King during an interview in 2006. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Former CNN anchor and Jewish broadcasting legend Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19, a source close to the family told the network.

King, 87, has been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week, the source said, adding that his three sons have been unable to visit him because of hospital protocols.

The Brooklyn native, who has Type 2 diabetes, had a procedure in 2019 to treat angina and suffered a serious stroke that same year. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 and successfully underwent surgery to treat it. He has also had several heart attacks, and in 1987 he underwent quintuple bypass surgery.

King’s own medical issues inspired him to establish the non-profit Larry King Cardiac Foundation “to help facilitate life-saving treatment for individuals who, due to limited means or no insurance, would otherwise be unable to receive care,” according to its website.

The Peabody Award-winning interviewer has never shied away from embracing his Jewish heritage. In 2019, he joined a tefillin campaign that was launched in honor of a rabbi suffering from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

King hosted CNN‘s “Larry King Live” for 25 years, retiring in 2010 after taping more than 6,000 episodes of the show. In 2012, he became the host of “Larry King Now” on the digital network he co-founded, Ora TV. He has hosted the show from his home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2019, two of King’s children died weeks apart. His son, Andy King, died of a heart attack at age 65 in late July, and his daughter, Chaia King, died shortly thereafter from lung cancer at 51.

