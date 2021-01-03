Jewish TV Icon, Former CNN Host Larry King Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Former CNN anchor and Jewish broadcasting legend Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19, a source close to the family told the network.

King, 87, has been hospitalized at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week, the source said, adding that his three sons have been unable to visit him because of hospital protocols.

The Brooklyn native, who has Type 2 diabetes, had a procedure in 2019 to treat angina and suffered a serious stroke that same year. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 and successfully underwent surgery to treat it. He has also had several heart attacks, and in 1987 he underwent quintuple bypass surgery.

King’s own medical issues inspired him to establish the non-profit Larry King Cardiac Foundation “to help facilitate life-saving treatment for individuals who, due to limited means or no insurance, would otherwise be unable to receive care,” according to its website.

The Peabody Award-winning interviewer has never shied away from embracing his Jewish heritage. In 2019, he joined a tefillin campaign that was launched in honor of a rabbi suffering from ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.