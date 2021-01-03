Sunday, January 3rd | 19 Tevet 5781

January 3, 2021 1:27 pm
Saudi Arabia Ends Entry Ban, Keeps Some Coronavirus Restrictions – State News Agency

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 12, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Faisal Al Nasser.

Saudi Arabia said that entry to the kingdom by sea, land and air will be resumed starting Sunday after a ban that lasted two weeks amid fears of a new coronavirus variant, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

A ministry of interior official said that some restrictions will remain, including asking people coming from countries where the new variant spread such as the UK, South Africa and any others, to stay at least 14 days out of these countries before entering the kingdom.

