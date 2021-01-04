Monday, January 4th | 20 Tevet 5781

January 4, 2021 11:49 am
Israel’s Defense Minister Favors Buying One More F-35 Squadron for Now

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz attends a cabinet meeting of the new government, at the Chagall Hall in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, May 24, 2020. Photo: Abir Sultan / Pool via Reuters / File.

Israel’s defense minister said on Monday that he wants the country to buy a third squadron of stealth F-35 warplanes from the United States, and that he hoped a deal could be clinched before President Donald Trump steps down on Jan. 20.

Israel has been in talks with Washington on how to preserve its military advantage after the Trump administration approved a possible F-35 sale to the United Arab Emirates last year. The plane was previously available only to Israel in the region.

“Without doubt, we need to expand the F-35 array. Right now we have two squadrons. I reckon we will expand that. That is what I requested of the Americans,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Ynet TV.

“I would buy another F-35 squadron and then examine what to do with the balance – continuing to expand the F-35 (procurement), going for F-15s?”

Gantz did not specify the number of F-35s in the proposed new squadron. Defense officials have said the two squadrons already ordered by Israel consist of 50 planes.

Gantz’s coalition government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fell apart last month, triggering a March 23 ballot. Both men remain in their posts until a new government is formed after the ballot.

Asked if Israel might complete a defense procurement deal with the United States before Trump steps down, he said: “I hope so. I think the defense budget needs to be handled properly, to be safeguarded. It is a kind of active insurance policy.”

The F-35 is made by Lockheed Martin Corp and the F-15 by Boeing Co.

