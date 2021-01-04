Report: UAE Foils Iranian Attack in Dubai on Anniversary of Soleimani Killing

i24 News – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) thwarted an Iranian terrorist attack that was planned to take place in Dubai on the anniversary of the killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, Hebrew-language broadcaster Channel 12 reported on Sunday.

The attack was intended to target a preferred Israeli tourist destination and business districts.

According to the report, Emirati intelligence authorities arrested in the last few days an Iranian cell in Dubai and in Abu Dhabi.

The members of the cell are currently being investigated.

This development comes as the Middle East braces for possible retribution from Iran for the assassination of Soleimani, who was killed by an American drone at Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Iran has vowed to retaliate, putting US allies, including Israel, on high alert.

Thousands of Israelis have traveled to the UAE since the opening of the skies between the two countries late in November following the signing of a normalization deal earlier in the year.