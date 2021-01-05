Egyptian Celebrity Returns to Work After Being Suspended for Taking Photos With Israelis
by Shiryn Ghermezian
Egyptian actor and rapper Mohamed Ramadan is back to work after previously being suspended for taking photos with Israeli celebrities.
The Egyptian Syndicate of Artists lifted a suspension it imposed on Ramadan, 32, in November, and dropped an investigation related to accusations that he promotes normalization with Israel, Egypt Today reported on Friday.
On Saturday, an Egyptian court dismissed a case against Ramadan that sought to prevent him from working in Egypt, and the country’s union of journalists reversed its decision to boycott all news related to him because of the controversial photos, AFP reported.
Ramadan on Monday posted on Facebook a picture of himself on the set of a television series called “Musa,” which is set to air during the Muslim holy fast of Ramadan this year.
Related coverage
While in Dubai in November, the actor posed for photos with prominent Israelis, including pop singer Omer Adam, actor Elad Tesla and soccer player Dia Saba. He received a backlash after the images circulated on social media, with some online accusing him of supporting normalized relations with Israel and betraying the Palestinian cause.
Although Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty establishing diplomatic ties in 1979, many Egyptians do not support efforts to build warmer relations with the Jewish state.
Ramadan replied to the criticism in a since-deleted post on his Instagram Story, in which he said, “I do not know nor do I ask about the nationality of everyone I take a photo with. Anyone can take a photo with me so long as they are human. I never ask about his color, religion, or nationality. All of us are human.”