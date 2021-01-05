Egyptian Celebrity Returns to Work After Being Suspended for Taking Photos With Israelis

Egyptian actor and rapper Mohamed Ramadan is back to work after previously being suspended for taking photos with Israeli celebrities.

The Egyptian Syndicate of Artists lifted a suspension it imposed on Ramadan, 32, in November, and dropped an investigation related to accusations that he promotes normalization with Israel, Egypt Today reported on Friday.

On Saturday, an Egyptian court dismissed a case against Ramadan that sought to prevent him from working in Egypt, and the country’s union of journalists reversed its decision to boycott all news related to him because of the controversial photos, AFP reported.

Ramadan on Monday posted on Facebook a picture of himself on the set of a television series called “Musa,” which is set to air during the Muslim holy fast of Ramadan this year.

Related coverage British Author Refuses to Include ‘Antisemitic’ ‘Merchant of Venice’ in Children’s Retelling of Shakespeare’s Plays A prominent British children's author and playwright has decided to omit The Merchant of Venice from a young adult book...